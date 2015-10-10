'Walking Dead' creator explains his original vision for the series

NBC Robert Kirkman’s ‘Walking Dead’ comic book series inspired the TV show.

“The Walking Dead” creator Robert Kirkman had a firm idea of what he wanted when he created the comic book series that would become the hit AMC show.

“I’m a huge fan of zombie movies,” he told Seth Meyers on Thursday’s episode of “Late Night.”

He continued:

“I love the [George] Romero movies, especially. But I don’t like the way zombie movies end. Most zombie movies are about a group of interesting people doing interesting things: fighting zombies. And then, the time runs out. They’re like, ‘Well, that was a lot of fun. We’re all gonna die now. We’re gonna run off into the sunset. You’ll never see us again.’ So I wanted to do a story about how these people continue to survive and find food and how messed up it makes them over a long period of time.”

Basically, as Meyers summarized, Kirkman wanted “a zombie movie that never ends.”

Watch the interview below.

“The Walking Dead” returns for its sixth season Sunday at 9 p.m. on AMC.

