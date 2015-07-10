'The Walking Dead' booth at Comic-Con recreated one of the most terrifying scenes from season 5

“The Walking Dead” has a reputation for scaring the pants off fans at its San Diego Comic-Con booth each year.

This year, AMC did not disappoint.

After circling the interactive booth once, I decided, “Nope, no way am I going inside that thing.”

Two words should stir haunting memories for fans of the show: Revolving door.

Warning: Season 5 spoilers ahead.

Yes, AMC recreated the infamous season 5 episode 14 scene in which Noah (Tyler James Williams) meets his demise.

In the episode, Noah and Glen (Steven Yeun) get trapped in a wedge of a revolving door, opposite Nicholas (Michael Traynor) and a herd of bloodthirsty zombies.

When a fearful Nicholas forces his way out, the door turns, exposing his companions to the walkers. They devour Noah instantly, marking yet another shocking, painful death in the series.

The “Walking Dead” booth dares guests to make their way through a haunted house-inspired maze of scenes.

You enter through the back of a “food truck” where zombies greet you — an homage to season five’s finale when the Wolves set a trap for a few of the other protagonists.

Just a friendly reminder from your neighbourhood Wolves.

On the other side, the revolving door is filled with walkers and splattered with blood.

Scary.

AMC continues the fun over at Petco Park, where fans can escape zombies in a themed obstacle course, be made over to look like a zombie, and take place in panels, interactive games, and meet-and-greets with the stars. Read on for more information.

