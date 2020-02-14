'The Walking Dead' showrunner teases the 'epic' Whisperer war when the show returns to TV

AMC Daryl is seen on the front lines with a different weapon in a teaser for the new episodes of ‘The Walking Dead.’

The final eight episodes of “The Walking Dead” season 10 will showcase a big fight from the comics called the Whisperer War.

Showrunner Angela Kang tells Insider the Whisperer War will be a big, epic ordeal.

In the comic, the arc shows a fight between the living and Alpha’s group of followers. She also has a giant herd of the undead at her disposal.

“[There’s] things that we haven’t quite done before in battle on the show,” said Kang.

When “The Walking Dead” returns to TV for the remainder of season 10, get ready for a big war against the remaining survivors and Alpha’s walker horde.

“It’s epic. It’s really big,” showrunner Angela Kang told Insider of what fans can expect to see in terms of the scale of the impending war between the living and the dead.

AMC Characters are seen lined up for war at the Hilltop community in the mid-season’s teaser.

AMC has already started teasing the big war from Robert Kirkman’s comic series of the same name. There, Alpha unleashes her massive group of zombies on the Alexandria community while her Whisperer followers fight members of the Hilltop community.

In promos for the season’s final eight episodes, we see Aaron, Luke, and more standoff against the undead – and maybe some Whisperers – at the Hilltop community.

AMC Eugene, Luke, and Aaron can be seen gearing up at the Hilltop.

“I think it’s been really exciting for us. It’s very difficult to pull off,” said Kang of bringing the war to life. “But I think when you promise a war with the mega horde, that’s filled with humans, you kind of got to deliver on something that feels really cool and big.”

The Whisperer War will be a ‘Game of Thrones’-sized battle between the living and the dead

Taking place over six issues in the comics, the Whisperer War is the sort of big event that could lend itself to a large fight over multiple episodes or multiple fights over a few episodes.

When asked if this was a “Game of Thrones”-sized battle or a multi-episode fight Kang didn’t budge, but she did tease that there are a lot of big moments to come in the ensuing eight episodes.

“There is lots of action to come, and not just in one episode. Across the back half [of season 10],” Kang said of what fans can look forward to in the Whisperer War. “I think there’s a really cool amount of epic action, as well as stuff that is perhaps in scope smaller, but in terms of consequences, massive. So just lots and lots to come.”

“[There’s] things that we haven’t quite done before in battle on the show,” added Kang. “Stylistically, it’s different.”

What does that mean? Well, for one thing, the trailers have shown Alpha and her followers firing flaming arrows.

AMC The Whisperers are a group who blend in with the zombies by wearing masks of the dead over their faces.

Before we get to the battle that’s been brewing all season, we need to see which of our heroes make it out of the cave Alpha trapped them in during November’s mid-season finale. Daryl, Carol, Aaron, Connie, Kelly, Jerry, and Magna are all currently trapped underground with Alpha’s herd of the undead. Thankfully, viewers won’t have to wait too long for answers.

“The Walking Dead” returns to AMC Sunday, February 24 at 9 p.m. You can read our review of the next two new episodes here and follow along with our show coverage here throughout the season.

