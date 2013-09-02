This New Building In London's Financial District Is Alleged To Be Literally Making Cars Melt

A building in London’s financial district (“The City”) has been alleged to literally be melting cars on the street via the reflection it creates of the sun.

The allegations were reported by Jim Waterson on the website City AM (via Telegraph):

THE WALKIE Talkie skyscraper in the City has caused extensive damage to a Jaguar parked on a nearby street — as other drivers come forward to say it has also melted parts of their vehicles. As revealed in City A.M. last week, the building’s unusual shape is reflecting an ultra bright light onto Eastcheap, with those unlucky enough to park below finding the beam is causing serious damage. Martin Lindsay, director of a tiling company, said he was distraught to see the warped panels along the side of his high-spec Jaguar XJ. He said: “They’re going to have to think of something. I’m gutted. How can they let this continue?”

The building — technically called 20 Fenchurch — is a 37-story skyscraper due for completion next year.

Some pictures of the building, found on Instagram, give you a sense of its curvature (which might explain the intense light effect?).

