The Ultra-Hot Death Ray From London's Infamous 'Walkie Talkie' Building Is Now Being Used To Fry An Egg On The Street

Another amazing development in the story of the Walkie-Talkie building (the new construction in London’s financial district that’s emitting light that’s so hot it can melt cars).

Anyway, in a further show of the building’s heat emitting power, reporter Jim Waterson is literally frying an egg out on the street.

Here is the walkie talkie’s fried egg pic.twitter.com/6oIGGTisPp

— Cloak Dangerfield (@c_dangerfield) September 3, 2013

The egg fry was successful. They served the egg on a sandwich.

