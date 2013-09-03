The Ultra-Hot Death Ray From London's Infamous 'Walkie Talkie' Building Is Now Being Used To Fry An Egg On The Street

Joe Weisenthal

Another amazing development in the story of the Walkie-Talkie building (the new construction in London’s financial district that’s emitting light that’s so hot it can melt cars).

Anyway, in a further show of the building’s heat emitting power, reporter Jim Waterson is literally frying an egg out on the street.

The egg fry was successful. They served the egg on a sandwich.

