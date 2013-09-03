The Ultra-Hot Death Ray From London's Infamous 'Walkie Talkie' Building Is Now Being Used To Fry An Egg On The Street

Another amazing development in the story of the Walkie-Talkie building (the new construction in London’s financial district that’s emitting light that’s so hot it can melt cars).
Anyway, in a further show of the building’s heat emitting power, reporter Jim Waterson is literally frying an egg out on the street.
AMAZING SCENES: @jimwaterson fries an egg on the pavement, live on @SkyNews #WalkieScorchie pic.twitter.com/XknghWIpSU
— Tara Mulholland (@tara_mulholland) September 3, 2013
Here is the walkie talkie’s fried egg pic.twitter.com/6oIGGTisPp
— Cloak Dangerfield (@c_dangerfield) September 3, 2013
The egg fry was successful. They served the egg on a sandwich.
