Paul Walker's daughter has filed a wrongful-death lawsuit against Porsche

Late-actor Paul Walker’s 16-year-old daughter has filed a wrongful-death lawsuit against Porsche, TMZ.com reports.

Meadow Walker is claiming that her father survived the November 30, 2013, crash, but that defects in the 2005 Porsche Carrera GT he was riding in caused him to stay trapped inside the vehicle while he burned to death.

The seat belt “snapped Walker’s torso back with thousands of pounds of force, thereby breaking his ribs and pelvis,” the lawsuit reads, according to TMZ, which obtained a copy of the suit.

The lawsuit claims that the fire did not erupt until 1 minute 20 seconds after the crash, during which time Walker was still alive.

Unable to escape the wreckage, “Paul Walker breathed soot into his trachea while the Porsche Carrera GT burned,” the lawsuit says.

Police had reported that the vehicle was travelling somewhere between 80 and 93 mph when it crashed, but the lawsuit claims that driver Roger Rodas was only going between 63 and 71 mph and that he never would have lost control if the Carrera GT had a proper stabilisation system.

Porsche Stability Management Systems prevent vehicles from swerving, and the lawsuit claims that they are standard issue on many Porsche vehicles, but not the Carrera GT. The suit also claims that the vehicle did not have proper side-door reinforcements and fuel lines that did not protect the car from erupting into flames.

“The bottom line is that the Porsche Carrera GT is a dangerous car,” Meadow’s lawyer, Jeff Milam, told TMZ. “It doesn’t belong on the street. And we shouldn’t be without Paul Walker or his friend, Roger Rodas.”

