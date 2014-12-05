HOUSE OF THE DAY: New York City's Walker Tower Combo Apartment Hits The Market For $44.5 Million

Chelsea’s infamous Walker Tower, where apartments sell for record-breaking prices, has its newest listing.

The $US44.5 million dollar combo apartment is the most expensive residence in the building after the $US50.9 million Penthouse One, according to the Wall Street Journal .

The 18th-floor apartments were previously on the market separately, selling for $US34 million and 1$US0.52 million respectively.

But owner Elliott Joseph decided to combine the two units to make one massive 6,975-square-foot apartment.

The new listing is actually bigger than the Penthouse One, but is selling for only $US6,380 per square foot, which is a much better value than the $US8,547 per square foot price of the Penthouse.

The buyer of this apartment will join notable neighbours such as Cameron Diaz and Sex Pistols produce Mike Thorne.

Michael Graves of Douglas Elliman Real Estate has the listing.

