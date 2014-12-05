HOUSE OF THE DAY: New York City's Walker Tower Combo Apartment Hits The Market For $44.5 Million

Chelsea’s infamous Walker Tower, where apartments sell for record-breaking prices, has its newest listing.
The $US44.5 million dollar combo apartment is the most expensive residence in the building after the $US50.9 million Penthouse One, according to the Wall Street Journal .
The 18th-floor apartments were previously on the market separately, selling for $US34 million and 1$US0.52 million respectively.
But owner Elliott Joseph decided to combine the two units to make one massive 6,975-square-foot apartment.
The new listing is actually bigger than the Penthouse One, but is selling for only $US6,380 per square foot, which is a much better value than the $US8,547 per square foot price of the Penthouse.
The buyer of this apartment will join notable neighbours such as Cameron Diaz and Sex Pistols produce Mike Thorne.
Michael Graves of Douglas Elliman Real Estate has the listing.
Welcome to the Walker Tower. Designed in 1929 by the famed architect Ralph Walker, the Art Deco building was turned into 50 luxury condominium residences in 2012.
The apartment in downtown Chelsea has coffered ceilings, custom-designed millwork and lighting, plus a built-in humidification system. It even has a beautiful wood-burning fireplace.
In total, there are six bedrooms, two kitchens, six bathrooms, and two powder rooms in this massive home.
All of the bathrooms are covered in custom marble details, and the master baths have freestanding cast iron bathtubs and steam showers.
The Walker Tower's luxury amenities include a 24-hour doorman and concierge, and a roof deck with an observation area and covered cabana room.
