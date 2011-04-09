Walker Asks Wisconsin Supreme Court To Lift Ban On Anti-Union Law

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker has gone straight to the state Supreme Court to in search of a ruling to allow his anti-public employee union legislation to take effect, the Wisconsin State Journal reports.



Lawyers for the Walker administration asked the court Thursday to lift an injunction blocking implementation of the law, arguing that the Dane County judge who issued the order overstepped her constitutional authority.

The order stops the law from being published while the court considers alleged open-meetings violations. Walker’s lawyers claim that the lower court cannot prevent a bill from becoming law.

Thursday’s petition is not an appeal, according to Bloomberg. Instead, Wisconsin’s attorney general is asking the Supreme Court to take jurisdiction and dismiss the case.

The state has already filed an appeal, which the Supreme Court is still considering. But Wisconsin Secretary of State Doug La Follette, a Democrat, asked the court to drop the appeal yesterday, claiming that Department of Justice lawyers drafted the appeal in La Follette’s name without his consent.

