Bevel, a popular razor startup for people of colour, just launched a super precise trimmer that's backed by Nas

Just over two years ago, an early Foursquare employee named Tristan Walker launched his own startup, called Walker & Company.

Walker & Company is the parent company of Bevel, which sells razors and shaving cream targeted to people with coarser hair and people of colour.

Bevel’s first product sought to improve the shaving experience for both women and men of colour.

Now, Walker has announced his company’s second product: the Bevel Trimmer, “the most advanced device for trimming and shaping coarse or curly hair,” according to the company.

The Bevel Trimmer is sleek, ergonomic, and most importantly, it allows you to shave with more precision than ever. It works plugged in or unplugged and lets users have four hours of battery life. It’s now available for pre-order, will be in stores this spring, and will cost you $179.95. The company has partnered with rapper Nas for the product launch.

Here’s the Bevel Trimmer:

And here’s the Bevel Trimmer in action:

Walker told Business Insider at the time of Walker & Company’s launch that he never learned to shave the right way because he grew up without a dad.

When he would go to the pharmacy to search for the right products, Walker says he always found himself trekking to aisle 14, reaching down to the bottom shelf, and wiping the dust off of some bizarre packaging with some 45-year-old black bald guy.

He struggled with irritated skin and razor bumps for much of his life. While he was an Entrepreneur in Residence at VC firm Andreessen Horowitz, he finally got fed up.

“I used my magic cream shave just one too many times,” Walker told Business Insider. “My wife got frustrated. I was also an electric clipper user. Even though it didn’t cut hair close enough, it irritated my skin, so I had to figure out a way.”

To date, Walker & Company has raised $33 million in funding from Insight Venture Partners, Andreessen Horowitz, Google Ventures, Melo7 Tech Partners, rapper Nas, Sherpa Capital, and more.

The Bevel Trimmer isn’t the only product the company is launching this year — the company is also working on a shaving line just for women, WSJ reports.

NOW WATCH: The model who quit Instagram explains the lies behind her most popular photo



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.