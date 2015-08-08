This vehicle is so small and light you can carry it in your backpack

YouTube/WalkCar WalkCar is a tiny vehicle you can put in your bag.

Getting around is about to look a lot different.

Kuniako Saito, a Japanese engineer, and his team at Cocoa Motors, have created a laptop-sized personal vehicle that weighs less than seven pounds. The device, dubbed the “WalkCar,” is described as a “car in a bag” because it can easily carried around.

It’s sort of like a small, four-wheeled electric skateboard meets a Segway.

The device is powered by lithium batteries and comes in both indoor and outdoor models. It only weighs between 4.4 to 6.6 pounds depending on the model, but can carry a person of up to 265 pounds, according to a Reuters report.

Riders steer the WalkCar by shifting their weight from side-to-side in the direction they want to go. It can reach speeds up to 6.2 miles per hour and has a range of about seven miles after it’s been charged for about three hours, according to the report.



Cocoa Motors plans to begin pre-orders in October via a Kickstarter campaign.

While it’s no hoverboard, it still looks pretty cool and easy to ride. Check out video below to see the vehicle in action.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

