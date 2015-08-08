This vehicle is so small and light you can carry it in your backpack

Getting around is about to look a lot different.
Kuniako Saito, a Japanese engineer, and his team at Cocoa Motors, have created a laptop-sized personal vehicle that weighs less than seven pounds. The device, dubbed the “WalkCar,” is described as a “car in a bag” because it can easily carried around.
It’s sort of like a small, four-wheeled electric skateboard meets a Segway.
The device is powered by lithium batteries and comes in both indoor and outdoor models. It only weighs between 4.4 to 6.6 pounds depending on the model, but can carry a person of up to 265 pounds, according to a Reuters report.
Riders steer the WalkCar by shifting their weight from side-to-side in the direction they want to go. It can reach speeds up to 6.2 miles per hour and has a range of about seven miles after it’s been charged for about three hours, according to the report.
Cocoa Motors plans to begin pre-orders in October via a Kickstarter campaign.
While it’s no hoverboard, it still looks pretty cool and easy to ride. Check out video below to see the vehicle in action.
