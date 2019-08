McDonald’s has opened a restaurant without any dining tables or chairs. The chain’s newest restaurant, located in New Jersey, has a drive-thru window and an outdoor “walk-up” window to serve customers on foot. We went to check it out.

Produced by Emmanuel Ocbazghi. Original reporting by Hayley Peterson.

