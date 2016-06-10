I took a long walk though Hong Kong that I'll never forget

Nicholas Carlson
Hiking Victoria Peak 72Nicholas Carlson/Business Insider

On a recent visit to Hong Kong, I went to brunch with friends at a restaurant called The Square.

The Square serves dim sum, a type of breakfast food oriented around pastries with meats in them and sweet rice confections.

Then I walked back to my hotel, the Courtyard Marriott in the Western district. It was a long, meandering walk.

During my walk, I saw a bright green Lamborghini, stood on an escalator that took me across the city, and walked past a flattened pig face hanging from a storefront. There were also million-dollar antiques and some squid.

I’ll never forget any of it.

After we left, we walked out of the tower and onto Hong Kong's famous outdoor escalator system

Nicholas Carlson/Business Insider

Up we went. To the left, we floated by windows into stores.

Nicholas Carlson/Business Insider

There's a plastic reindeer behind that window.

Nicholas Carlson/Business Insider

There were restaurants looking onto the escalator.

Nicholas Carlson/Business Insider

55,000 people use them every day, so it's probably good for people-watching.

Nicholas Carlson/Business Insider

That's 110,000 eyeballs so the place was covered in ads, too.

Nicholas Carlson/Business Insider

The system is 2,600 feet long.

Nicholas Carlson/Business Insider

It's called the 'Central-Mid-Levels escalator and walkway system.'

Nicholas Carlson/Business Insider

It's being watched.

Nicholas Carlson/Business Insider

It goes around corners, wrapping around the sides of buildings above the traffic below.

Nicholas Carlson/Business Insider

There are stations on major roads, just like a subway.

Nicholas Carlson/Business Insider

You can either step off or keeping heading up. Standers move to the right.

Nicholas Carlson/Business Insider

As you get higher, you see fewer stores and more restaurants

Nicholas Carlson/Business Insider

That's because the escalator is going through more residential areas.

Nicholas Carlson/Business Insider

Some apartment buildings open right onto it. It feels a little like 'Star Wars.'

Nicholas Carlson/Business Insider

The locals eat organic.

Nicholas Carlson/Business Insider

I got off at this stop.

Nicholas Carlson/Business Insider

The stop was an intersection with this bar on one corner. One of my friends said it's a good bar for 'day drinking.'

Nicholas Carlson/Business Insider

On the other side of the street there was this pub …

Nicholas Carlson/Business Insider

… a pub with a whale on it.

Nicholas Carlson/Business Insider

Onward. I turned right, walking past the day-drinking bar.

Nicholas Carlson/Business Insider

I was walking toward Hollywood Road, a famous street in Hong Kong known for its galleries.

Google Maps

I saw these giant stones -- construction material.

Nicholas Carlson/Business Insider

I saw shops again, but this time they were high-end, designer stores.

Nicholas Carlson/Business Insider

The street was full of open cafes.

Nicholas Carlson/Business Insider

Is this sign supposed to be a play on 'Well Well Well'?

Nicholas Carlson/Business Insider

I dropped off the last of my friends by this cafe. They had work to do.

Nicholas Carlson/Business Insider

This sign pointed me down a bunch of stairs.

Nicholas Carlson/Business Insider

This is Hollywood Road.

Nicholas Carlson/Business Insider

I turned left onto it. I was about halfway home by the map.

Google Maps

Looking up, I saw a tower covered in bamboo scaffolding

Nicholas Carlson/Business Insider

In the storefronts, there were antiques.

Nicholas Carlson/Business Insider

I had to stop at this store when I saw these guys.

Nicholas Carlson/Business Insider

Most of the stuff in this place was at least a thousand years old.

Nicholas Carlson/Business Insider

I asked, and the items cost between thousands and millions of dollars.

Nicholas Carlson/Business Insider

I love this horse's expression. Looks like a Muppet.

Nicholas Carlson/Business Insider

So does this guy, from the Ming Dynasty.

Nicholas Carlson/Business Insider

And how about this dog?

Nicholas Carlson/Business Insider

He's from 1,300 years ago.

Nicholas Carlson/Business Insider

This vase is even older.

Nicholas Carlson/Business Insider

It's from 5,000 years ago.

Nicholas Carlson/Business Insider

Old.

Nicholas Carlson/Business Insider

The one on the right looks like Ursula from 'The Little Mermaid,' right?

Nicholas Carlson/Business Insider

C'mon.

Nicholas Carlson/Business Insider

He totally does.

Nicholas Carlson/Business Insider

This could be a Loony Tunes character or a Geico duck.

Nicholas Carlson/Business Insider

Love it.

Nicholas Carlson/Business Insider

This is how to contact the store.

Nicholas Carlson/Business Insider

I saw this carving in another window.

Nicholas Carlson/Business Insider

Don't worry, I didn't go in. But look at that detail.

Nicholas Carlson/Business Insider

Different areas had different themes and scenes.

Nicholas Carlson/Business Insider

It reminded me of Rodin's Gates of Hell.

Nicholas Carlson/Business Insider

I walked on. Amid the antiques, signs for Facebook and Instagram

Nicholas Carlson/Business Insider

An older man slept, hunched over. There's not much poverty visible on the streets of Hong Kong.

Nicholas Carlson/Business Insider

But there is conspicuous consumption.

Nicholas Carlson/Business Insider

The driver of this car slowed down so I could get a photo.

Nicholas Carlson/Business Insider

There were modern art galleries along with the antique shops. No photos in them.

Nicholas Carlson/Business Insider

Hollywood Road ended, and I turned down this narrower street.

Nicholas Carlson/Business Insider

This street and a few winding paths after it would open onto Des Voeux road.

Google Maps

It's a busy street near the harbour.

Nicholas Carlson/Business Insider

All along my left, there were open stalls selling goods strange to my eye, like this dried octopus.

Nicholas Carlson/Business Insider

Snake skins, I think.

Nicholas Carlson/Business Insider

Dried pig face.

Nicholas Carlson/Business Insider

Poultry.

Nicholas Carlson/Business Insider

In America, we've become so used to never seeing the dead bodies of animals we eat.

Nicholas Carlson/Business Insider

There were a few stores selling goods the way I'm used to seeing them.

Nicholas Carlson/Business Insider

Shark fin, I think.

Nicholas Carlson/Business Insider

I have no idea what these are.

Nicholas Carlson/Business Insider

A stack of fish.

Nicholas Carlson/Business Insider

An open butcher's shop.

Nicholas Carlson/Business Insider

Thing is, if you're not familiar with raw food, it can look disgusting. Imagine if you'd never seen walnuts before?

Nicholas Carlson/Business Insider

These fruits were gorgeous, though.

Nicholas Carlson/Business Insider

Amid all the food, there was this clothes store.

Nicholas Carlson/Business Insider

There were also a couple Circle Ks and 7-Elevens.

Nicholas Carlson/Business Insider

7-Eleven and Circle K are both Texas companies, and they are everywhere in Hong Kong

Nicholas Carlson/Business Insider

One of the last things I saw was this guard tower at the top of a barracks. Hong Kong does not feel militarised at all.

Nicholas Carlson/Business Insider

Finally, I arrived at my hotel. The Courtyard.

Nicholas Carlson/Business Insider

Now for the story of how I barely got to China.

Nicholas Carlson

