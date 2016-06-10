I took a long walk though Hong Kong that I'll never forget

On a recent visit to Hong Kong, I went to brunch with friends at a restaurant called The Square.
The Square serves dim sum, a type of breakfast food oriented around pastries with meats in them and sweet rice confections.
Then I walked back to my hotel, the Courtyard Marriott in the Western district. It was a long, meandering walk.
During my walk, I saw a bright green Lamborghini, stood on an escalator that took me across the city, and walked past a flattened pig face hanging from a storefront. There were also million-dollar antiques and some squid.
I’ll never forget any of it.
Nicholas Carlson/Business Insider
Nicholas Carlson/Businesss Insider
Nicholas Carlson/Business Insider
Nicholas Carlson/Business Insider
Nicholas Carlson/Business Insider
Nicholas Carlson/Business Insider
Nicholas Carlson/Business Insider
Nicholas Carlson/Business Insider
Nicholas Carlson/Business Insider
Nicholas Carlson/Business Insider
The stop was an intersection with this bar on one corner. One of my friends said it's a good bar for 'day drinking.'
Nicholas Carlson/Business Insider
Google Maps
Nicholas Carlson/Business Insider
Nicholas Carlson/Business Insider
Nicholas Carlson/Business Insider
Nicholas Carlson/Business Insider
Nicholas Carlson/Business Insider
Nicholas Carlson/Business Insider
Nicholas Carlson/Business Insider
Nicholas Carlson/Business Insider
Nicholas Carlson/Business Insider
Nicholas Carlson/Business Insider
Thing is, if you're not familiar with raw food, it can look disgusting. Imagine if you'd never seen walnuts before?
Nicholas Carlson/Business Insider
Nicholas Carlson/Business Insider
One of the last things I saw was this guard tower at the top of a barracks. Hong Kong does not feel militarised at all.
Nicholas Carlson/Business Insider
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.