Walk-Off Home Run Ends A 19-Inning Game In The Middle Of The Night

Brandon Moss of the Oakland Athletics hit a 2-run home run in the bottom of the 19th inning finally ending a marathon game against the Los Angeles Angels.



The game took 6:32 and ended at approximately 1:45 AM local time. It was the ninth game to last at least 19 innings since 2000. The Pirates and Cardinals played a 19-inning game last season.

On two different occasions, the Angels were one out away from winning the game. In the bottom of the ninth inning, Yoenis Cespedes tied the game with a 2-out single. And after the Angels took the lead in the top of the 15th inning, the A’s tied the game again with a 2-out single by Adam Rosales.

Here is the Moss home run. And considering paid attendance for the game was just 11,668, there was a surprisingly large number of fans that stuck it out for the entire 19 innings…

