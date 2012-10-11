iPhone Commerce: Find Out How Walmart, Walgreens, and Rue La La Run Social And Mobile Commerce

Eight cents of every U.S. dollar is spent at Walmart.



If Walmart were a country, its GDP would be the 25th largest in the world.

How does the retail giant stay nimble in emerging forms of mobile and social commerce?

Find out at Business Insider’s second-annual Social Commerce Summit on Feb. 6, 2013, in New York.

The conference focuses on the intersection of e-commerce and mobile and social media. Digital executives will gather for an intense day of discussion on what’s happening and how it affects your business.

Walmart’s Chris Bolte, head of demand generation at Walmart Labs, the company’s innovation wing, will share perspective on how tech tools can help bricks-and-mortar retailers stay ahead of the e-commerce curve.

Reserve your ticket for Social Commerce Summit now and you’ll score the extra-early bird rate. Startup leaders, investors, and Fortune 500 executives will discuss the evolution of the digital purchase funnel, from discovery to click-and-buy. Speakers for 2013 already include:

Doug Mack, CEO, One Kings Lane

Ben Fischman, CEO, Rue La La

Rich Lesperance, Head of Digital and Emerging Media, Walgreens

and Walmart’s Bolte.

The speaker faculty will delve into strategic topics including:

Product discovery via social media on Web and mobile

Demand generation using social platforms, features and tools

Customer acquisition and engagement on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and more

Customer retention and loyalty in the digital era of comparison shopping

ROI: Ditching vanity metrics and understanding your impact

Here’s who should attend Social Commerce Summit:

E-commerce and digital executives who need to stay abreast of new developments

Social commerce investors who want to source new opportunities

Entrepreneurs who want to meet the competition — or defeat them

Publishers who need to learn about integrating commerce into content

Consultants and agencies who are responsible for delivering maximum social-media value to their clients

Get your ultra-discounted ticket now.

Follow us on Twitter @BI_Events for program updates and discounts. See you in February!

