Walgreens Supports Electric Vehicles With 800 Charging Stations

Drugstore chain Walgreens has announced that it has plans to offer electric vehicle (EV) charging stations at approximately 800 locations across the U.S. by the end of the year.



There will be two types of charging stations. Some will be a high speed direct current (DC) charger, which can add 30 miles of range in as little time as 10 minutes. Others will be a Level 2 charger that can add up to 25 miles of range per hour of charge.

Amongst the regions that will be hosting the EV charging sites are Boston, Denver, Los Angeles, New York City, San Francisco and Washington, D.C. Besides, they will be found is select locations in Florida, New Jersey, Oregon, Tennessee and Washington. Installation begins later this month.

Walgreens already has started installing 60 EV charging stations in Houston, Dallas/Fort Worth and Chicago.

“Consumer interest and enthusiasm has been incredible and we’re excited to provide locations to charge up in neighborhoods across the country,” said Walgreens President of Community Management and Operations, Mark Wagner. “As more Americans embrace environmentally sustainable technologies, our convenient locations make us uniquely positioned to help address the concern around accessibility or ‘range confidence’.”

The Department of Energy says Walgreens will make up as much as 40 per cent of all public EV charging stations across the country.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.