Walgreens won't open any new Theranos testing centres until the company resolves questions about its technology

Walgreens will halt any opening any new Theranos testing centres until the startup “resolves questions about its technology,” according to the Wall Street Journal.

The drugstore chain already has 41 stores in Arizona and California, but an official told the Wall Street Journal that there are “no concrete plans at this stage” to grow that number.

Theranos has come under scrutiny after a report from the Wall Street Journal alleged that the company’s technology is producing incorrect results.

We’ve reached out to Walgreens and Theranos for comment, and we’ll update when we hear back.

