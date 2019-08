Rite Aid shares spiked by as much as 5% before being halted, following a Dow Jones report that Walgreens was close to buying it.

After trading resumed, the stock surged 40%.

More to come …

NOW WATCH: Women are more attracted to men with these physical traits



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.