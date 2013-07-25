Walgreens Is Trying To Find Out If Mobile Coupons Work [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:



Walgreens and Duane Reade teamed up with L’Oreal to launch a mobile coupon campaign. They companies hope to find out if an ad on a smartphone can lead to brick-and-mortar purchases. Data on the products someone purchases using the coupon (found on L’Oreal’s Pretty in my Pocket app) is then collected so that the company can gain consumer insights. The coupon program is facilitated by Sparkfly.

What industry people think of AOL’s decision to hold an online ad upfront this fall.

Digiday looks at the relationship between online slideshows and ad revenue. (Business Insider made the list of slideshow-friendly publications.)

TV networks have been trying to get rid of Dish’s Hopper feature, which allows viewers to skip over ads. But a federal appeals court declined to issue an injunction against Dish.

Grey president Tor Myhren sent an in-office memo to his staff congratulating them on the shop’s first Emmy nomination in its 96-year history.

Gary Pascoe is going to lead the creative team at Commonwealth. He was previously at Team Detroit.

Erik Hanson is rejoining W+K after spending four years at TBWA’s Media Arts Lab. He will be W+K NY’s new director of strategic planning.

DigitasLBi appointed Laura Keeler as SVP of creative in Chicago. She was previously at Ogilvy & Mather Chicago working on UPS and SC Johnson Corporate.

Syncapse, a social media marketing firm in Toronto, laid off a “significant number” of its 110 person staff to stay in business.

