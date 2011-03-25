Walgreens Buys Drugstore.com For $409 Million

The big drugstore chain Walgreens is buying the online drugstore Drugstore.com for $409 million in cash, Dealbook reports.



Walgreens has been trying to strengthen its offering in e-commerce and mobile commerce so this makes sense.

The deal is a hefty premium over the stock price, but it still seems an OK value at less than 1X last year’s sales of $456 million, when the company had negative profits.

Presumably Walgreens thinks by combining Drugstore.com with their operations they can increase economies of scale and wring profit out of them. If that works out, it seems like a deal that makes sense for everyone.

After a bruising price war Amazon bought Quidsi Inc, which operates Drugstore.com rivals Soap.com and Diapers.com, last year.

