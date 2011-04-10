Guess What Happens If You Burn A Koran In The UK

Sion Owens

British National Party candidate Sion Owens filmed himself soaking a Koran in kerosene and burning it, in a clip leaked to The Guardian.Subsequently he was arrested.



The British Home Office said in a statement: “The government absolutely condemns the burning of the Qur’an. It is fundamentally offensive to the values of our pluralist and tolerant society. We equally condemn any attempts to create divisions between communities and are committed to ensuring that everyone has the freedom to live their lives free from fear of targeted hostility or harassment on the grounds of a particular characteristic, such as religion.”

Of course burning a Koran is legal in America. Last month Florida pastor Terry Jones burned a Koran and set off riots in Afghanistan, in which two UN workers were beheaded and dozens killed.

Should this be legal?

