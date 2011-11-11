CALL IT A COMEBACK: Wale Sells 163K First-Week Copies of "Ambition"

When at first you don’t succeed, release another album on a different label.



Washington, D.C. rapper Wale‘s sophomore album “Ambition,” put out by Maybach Music Group and Warner Bros. Records, sold 163,000 copies in its first week out, according to Nielsen Soundscan.

That puts it #1 on the Billboard Rap Albums chart and #2 in the Billboard 200, behind Justin Bieber’s “Under the Mistletoe,” which moved 210,000 units.

Not only did “Ambition” vastly improve on the sales of Wale’s first album, “Attention Deficit,” which was put out by Interscope and only moved 23,000 units in its first week — it also beat most early projections, including ours. (If we wrote that headline again, it would be, “How Wale Went From Mixtape Darling To Commercial Dud And Back Again.”)

However, “Ambition” still underperformed the most recent projections, and despite a few thumbs up, critical reception has been lukewarm — highlighted by a multi-thousand word pan from his hometown Washington City Paper.

But kudos to Wale for riding his new allies and a strong social media presence to a big windfall.

