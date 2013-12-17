Wal-Mart Is Selling An Occupy Wall Street Poster

Occupy Wall Street was a movement protesting the greed of big corporations — including Wal-Mart.

Now, in an ironic twist, Wal-Mart is selling a poster portraying the protests in New York City.

Here’s a screengrab from Wal-Mart’s website:

An outside vendor is selling the item on Wal-Mart’s marketplace, but many people still found the poster ironic.

“Quite possibly the only thing funnier than being able to purchase a Ché Guevara tee shirt at a big box chain store would be the ability to buy a panoramic poster featuring Occupy Wall Street’s encampment in Lower Manhattan from that chain,” writes Andrew Kirell at Mediaite.

Here’s the closest image we could get of the actual poster:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.