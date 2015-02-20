Wal-Mart is making 3 changes so people will want to shop there

Wal-Mart is acknowledging its customer service problem.

CEO Doug McMillon said the retailer is “not satisfied” with its current modest sales growth.

The company is making a few changes to attract shoppers.

1. Investing in customer service.

Wal-Mart is trying to become a better place to work.

The company is raising its minimum wage to $US9 an hour and offering a 6-month training program. It also announced a plan to fix worker’s schedules, giving them more time to make plans in their everyday lives.

Executives say that they hope these measures will attract better workers and improve retention.

As workers are trained and stay on the job longer, overall customer service could also improve.

“These are strategic investments in our people to reignite the sense of ownership they have in our stores,” McMillon told investors.

The company is also expanding its “Checkout Promise,” a program that guarantees registers are fully staffed during peak hours.

2. Improving groceries.

As consumers become increasingly health-conscious, Wal-Mart is working to offer more fresh produce and organic options.

Wal-Mart US CEO Greg Foran said that they have already seen improvement in the grocery business, and will keep working to offer more fresh options.

“We still have a long way to go,” Foran said.

3. Letting customers shop on their terms.

Wal-Mart is working to integrate its physical stores with the digital business.

This includes letting customers pick up online orders in stores and providing text reminders from the pharmacy.

Wal-Mart is also expanding grocery delivery and pick-up tests.

