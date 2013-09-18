Some Wal-Mart Locations Are Selling Beer At Cost

Wal-Mart is selling some beer at cost in an attempt to dominate the market.

At a Los Angeles Walmart, the markup for a 36-pack of Coors Light is 0.6%, reports Renee Dudley at Bloomberg. Meanwhile, Coca-Cola is sold at a 30% markup.

Wal-Mart is trying to double alcohol sales by 2016.

The cheap beer is available in “at least some stores,” Dudley writes, citing internal documents reviewed by Bloomberg.

The company is well on its way to success, Cameron Smith, who owns an executive search firm that works with Wal-Mart’s suppliers, told Dudley last month.

“They’ve said they want to be the number-one beer seller in the world,” Smith told Bloomberg.

“They’re getting there quick. Everyone in the supplier community is on cloud nine, riding high and adding to their staff.”

