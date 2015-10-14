Wal-Mart workers bash the retailer and say they feel 'disposable' in a powerful national commercial

Several current and former Wal-Mart workers bashed the company in two TV ads that aired during the Democratic presidential debate on Tuesday.

In two 30-second spots, the workers claim that executives treat them like they are “disposable,” cut their hours and benefits, and give them erratic schedules.

The ads were paid for by the United Food and Commercial Workers Union.

“The executives and management treat us like we’re disposable,” one worker says in one of the ads.

“They think I’m worthless,” another worker says.

“They cut our hours and force us into part-time jobs,” says a third. “We can’t survive on these wages,” a fourth worker says.

Wal-Mart defended its employment practices in a statement to Business Insider.

“While the UFCW is committed to spending its members’ hard earned union dues on political ads attacking a company that employs 1.3 million Americans, Walmart will continue to focus on our commitment to spending $US1 billion this year alone to not only raise wages, but also provide additional skills-based training and other opportunities to build great careers,” the company said.

Here’s the first ad.

This is the second spot.

