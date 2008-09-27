'Wal-Mart Women' The New Nascar Dads?

Surprise, surprise! Wal-Mart is embracing the term a GOP pollster made up earlier this summer, “Wal-Mart Women.”



Says the WSJ:

Pollsters have emblematized part of the crucial working-place swing vote as “Wal-Mart Women,” defined as more socially conservative women who who typically don’t have a college degree, who are feeling the economic pinch and are shopping at Wal-Mart for its lower prices

Wal-Mart even conducted their own poll of who their female customers would vote for—it’s still up for grabs in five battleground states!—and are even doing voter registration drives in the stores.

Hmm, a couple of issues with this. Will people really self-identify with Wal-Mart?? Despite the fact that the economy is going to hell in a handbasket, and we, more than ever now are having to shop there, aren’t we, at our core, an aspirational society? And, also, last time I checked, wasn’t Wal-Mart kind of unpopular? Soccer mums and Nascar dads wore those tags with pride but try as hard as Wal-Mart might to get this to catch on I’m thinking the people who this describes won’t exactly cotton to it.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.