Wal-Mart (WMT): Banking On A Strong Three Kings Day?

This morning we saw that Wal-Mart (WMT) was touting its sales for Three Kings Day, a generally Hispanic holiday that celebrates the three kings in the story of Jesus. Whoa, we first thought, is Wal-Mart really desperate to squeeze a few more days into this holiday season. Here’s what the store is offering at 480 locations nationwide:



For this extended holiday season, this year’s Three Kings toy selection includes popular toys at unbeatable prices such as the Nerf N-Strike Recon CS-6, Go Diego Tough Trike, Dora Saves the Snow Princess Dolls and Barbie colour Change Hair Mermaid, all for under $20. The Three Kings Hot Wheels 3-Pack, created especially for the holiday, Tonka® Light and Sound Firetruck, FurReal® Newborn Pup, and the Littlest Pet Shop® VIP Friend can be purchased at Walmart for under $10. And new at Walmart, the Bakugan Card Power Pack, can be purchased for just under $5. For those unsure what to get the little ones, Walmart is offering custom Three Kings gift cards this season.

But, it turns out, this isn’t the first year that the store has tried extending the holiday season to early January. Last December they announced the same thing. So no sign of desperation — just capitalists doing their part to orient themselves towards shoppers.

In addition to the above sales, shoppers will have the opportunity to get their pictures taken with the Three Kings themselves.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.