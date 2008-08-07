Wal-Mart (WMT) and Target (TGT) Crappy July and August: Tax Rebate Steroid Shot Gone

There are many reasons to love Wal-Mart (WMT) while the economy struggles (lowest prices, consumers trading down, etc.), but analysts were expecting too much. Target’s results (TGT), meanwhile, were worse.



Wal-Mart’s same-stores sales (ex fuel) rose 3% in July versus the previous year. Unfortunately, that fell short of the 3.4% consensus. WMT believes same-stores sales in August will only grow between 1-2%.

Wal-Mart’s shares are down slightly in the pre-market, but we think this metric is less about WMT and more about the consumer. The stimulus boost that masked consumer weakness earlier in the summer is gone.

See Also:

Back-To-School Sales Look Terrible–Except For Wal-Mart (WMT) (WMT)

Wal-Mart (WMT): If Obama Wins, We’re Screwed (WMT)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.