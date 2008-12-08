Wal-Mart Will Sell iPhones In December (AAPL)

Apple (AAPL) will sell its iPhones in Wal-Mart before the end of December, reports Bloomberg News, confirming earlier rumours. There’s no word yet if the Wal-Mart iPhone will go for $99 — versus $199 and $299 elsewhere — as its also been rumoured.



Bloomberg confirmed the rumour by calling Wal-Mart stores and speaking to employees, who were either unaware or unconcerned with Apple’s notorious secrecy demands:

Employees in the cell-phone departments at five California stores, contacted by phone today, said Wal-Mart will offer iPhones by the end of December. Employees are currently being trained on how to sell the device, all five said.

We suggested earlier this fall that offering $99 iPhone would be a good move for Apple, mostly because someone is certain to make a $99 phone loaded with Google’s mobile operating system Android in no time. We also feel that Wal-mart’s a fine place to start selling the discounted device, but that Apple should stock its product elsewhere too.

See Also:

A $99 iPhone At Walmart? Good Idea (AAPL)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.