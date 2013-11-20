Wal-Mart Is Launching A Black Friday Pre-Sale This Week

Wal-Mart will match its competitors’ Black Friday discounts on select products beginning Friday, nearly a full week before Thanksgiving Day, the retailer announced Tuesday.

The Black Friday pre-sale will match deals at Target, Toys “R” Us and Best Buy in stores and online.

The early shopping event comes amid warnings that a tepid spending environment and shorter holiday season could lead to the weakest holiday sales since 2009.

Items that will be marked down starting Friday include an LG 50-inch high-definition TV for $US448, down from $US598, and select PS4 and Xbox One video games for $US49, or 20% off their original price.

Wal-Mart has also announced that it will start its “Christmas Ad Match” program beginning Tuesday.

Under the program, customers who find a lower price for an item they purchase at Wal-Mart between now and December 24 will receive the difference on a gift card.

The lower price must be found in a physical store, however, as opposed to online.

Wal-Mart is still planning to kick off its regular Black Friday sales at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

