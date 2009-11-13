Wal-Mart Trying New Black-Friday Tactics So That Nobody Dies This Year

Last year, a man died at a Wal-Mart (WMT) on Long Island on Black Friday, as the throng of discount-hungry shoppers simply trampled over him.



The most disturbing part of that story was the fact that even after the guy died, and security tried to clear the store, shoppers wouldn’t leave.

So, Wal-Mart’s going to try things a little different this year — a year when, we can expect the same, if not a more intense demand for good deals.

Is Ian Ritter at Globe St. explains, employees will get more training in crowd control, and, to avoid “doorbusters” the store will stay open 24 hours. This way, the door can’t be busted down. It’s always open.

Here’s the catch though: the deals won’t start until 5:00 AM on Friday, so if you’re in there shopping, and make a purchase at 4:48, then you’re a total idiot.

We’re pretty curious to see how that will work out. We imagine people will spend the moments before 5:00 scrambling for a position next to the flat-panel TV they want, and then melee will ensue once the top of the hour hits. Will be fascinating.

