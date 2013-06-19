Wal-Mart Sues labour Union And Protesters In An Effort To Keep Them Away From Stores

Diana Huffman holds a sign in support of striking Walmart workers protesting unsafe working conditions and poor wages outside a Walmart store in Pico Rivera, California, October 4, 2012.

Wal-Mart is suing a Fort Worth, Tex.-based labour union that has protested at stores around this country this year.



The lawsuit alleges that the union has been “confrontational and abusive,” according to NBCDFW.com, a local NBC affiliate.

“They have screamed through bullhorns, paraded around with banners and signs on sticks, conducted in-store ‘flash mobs,’ and diverted management and local police from their normal job functions,” the lawsuit said, according to the station.

The union, United Food and Commercial Workers International, has tried to mobilize Wal-Mart workers over the past year. The group accuses Wal-Mart of mistreating workers by not paying enough or offering adequate benefits.

UFWCI members also participate in a website called ReallyWalmart.org where employees and activists air their grievances.

The union ignored “cease and desist” orders sent by Walmart, continues to trespass at stores, and some of its demonstrations “have turned confrontational and abusive,” according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit seeks to keep the protesters from trespassing on Wal-Mart property in the future to “engage in activities such as unlawful picketing, patrolling, parading, demonstrations, ‘flash mobs,’ handbilling, solicitation, customer disruptions, and manager confrontations,” NBCDFW.com reported.

Wal-Mart hasn’t commented on the pending litigation.

