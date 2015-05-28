Wal-Mart settles with Tracy Morgan after 2014 accident

Wal-Mart has finally reached an agreement

to settle a civil lawsuit brought by actor Tracy Morgan after he was badly hurt in a 2014 car accident.

The terms of the proposed settlement were not disclosed.

On June 7, 2014, a Wal-Mart truck driver crashed into a limousine, killing one passenger and injuring four others, including Morgan.

“Walmart did right by me and my family, and for my associates and their families. I am grateful that the case was resolved amicably,” Morgan said in a written statement.

“Our thoughts continue to go out to everyone that was involved in the accident,” Walmart U.S. Chief Executive Greg Foran said in a statement. “While we know there is nothing that can change what happened, Walmart has been committed to doing what’s right to help ensure the well-being of all of those who were impacted by the accident.”

