People Are Furious About Wal-Mart's 'Fat Girl Costumes'

Wal-Mart is advertising Halloween costumes for plus-size women as “Fat Girl Costumes” on its website.

The retailer’s choice of wording, which was first reported by Jezebel, ignited an outcry on social media.

We reached out to Wal-Mart for comment and will update when we hear back.

Here are some of the reactions from Twitter:

Are you effing KIDDING me, @Walmart? A section for “fat girl costumes”? WHAT THE HECK IS WRONG WITH YOU PEOPLE? #rude #inappropriate #haters

— Andrea B (@goodgirlgonered) October 27, 2014

Jesus, @Walmart actually has a ‘fat girl costumes’ page. Really, @Walmart? One more reason among hundreds that I’m glad I don’t shop there.

— Sara Ryan (@foodstuffsnati) October 27, 2014

@Walmart @WalmartCOM @WalmartNewsroom you should be ashamed of the costume section online called “fat girl costumes”. Pathetic.

— Norma McReedus (@NormaMcReedus) October 27, 2014

“Fat Girl Costumes”? Really, @Walmart? Who thought that would be an appropriate title for a public sales page? Come on.

— kristen garris (@kristengarris) October 27, 2014

Target landed in hot water for a similar incident last year.

The company’s website listed a dress in the colour “manatee grey” for plus sizes and in “dark heather grey” for standard sizes.

A customer noticed the discrepancy and wrote about it on Twitter. Target later removed the dress from its website.

What the. Plus sized women get “Manatee Grey” while standard sizes are “Dark Heather Grey.” @Target #notbuyingit pic.twitter.com/nzHNYoytnp

— Susan Clemens (@suZen) April 3, 2013

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.