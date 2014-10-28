People Are Furious About Wal-Mart's 'Fat Girl Costumes'

Hayley Peterson

Wal-Mart is advertising Halloween costumes for plus-size women as “Fat Girl Costumes” on its website. 

The retailer’s choice of wording, which was first reported by Jezebel, ignited an outcry on social media.

Wal-Mart costumesWalmart.com

We reached out to Wal-Mart for comment and will update when we hear back.

Here are some of the reactions from Twitter:

Target landed in hot water for a similar incident last year. 

The company’s website listed a dress in the colour “manatee grey” for plus sizes and in “dark heather grey” for standard sizes.

A customer noticed the discrepancy and wrote about it on Twitter. Target later removed the dress from its website.

