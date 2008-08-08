Wal-Mart's (WMT) Next Plan For World Domination: neighbourhood Grocery Stores

Wal-Mart (WMT) has a new $10 billion idea and it’s called Marketside.



According to a job post spotted by the FT, WMT says its new Marketside stores, planned to be a friendlier, higher-end neighbourhood grocery store, could expand to a chain of more than 1,000 locations with more than $10 billion in yearly revenue. The job post was then, of course, removed.

Making sure to temper expectations, a Wal-Mart spokeswoman claimed that Marketside was just a small pilot project that will start with 4 stores in the Phoenix area and had no firm plans for growth.

WMT clearly doesn’t want to raise expectations too high, especially after its recent not so recession-resistant July same-store sales.

Considering WMT’s growth is very limited in the US because, well, they’re running out of places to put Wal-Mart’s, Marketside is an intriguing proposition.

