Wal-Mart Rocks Again In February

Americans keep trading down and that’s good news for Wal-Mart, which once again blew past expectations in February. The biggest of big boxes reported same-store sales growth of about 5%, about double expectations.



Also benefitting from the great trade down: Aeropostale, AKA, the poor man’s Abercrombie and Fitch, where same-store sales grew 11%, hitting a new monthly record. And as far as we know they don’t even have topless male models at the door.

