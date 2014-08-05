Wal-Mart Pays Its Managers More Than Starbucks Does

Wal-Mart is often targeted by labour activists for its low wages, but new data suggests that Starbucks pays its workers even less.

Wal-Mart’s sales associates earn an average of $US8.86 an hour, which is six cents more than Starbucks baristas’ hourly pay, according to a report by the National Bureau of Economic Research.

The pay gap is greater when it comes to the retailers’ management positions. Wal-Mart’s assistant managers make an average of $US43,916 annually, for example, while Starbucks’ assistant managers make roughly $US33,634 a year.



The authors of the 47-page report point out, however, that Starbucks’ stores are much smaller than Wal-Mart’s. The data also excludes benefits, such as Starbucks’ College Achievement Plan, which helps workers pay for a college degree. The Motley Fool first reported on the data.

Here’s the wage data from the report:

