Wal-Mart has a groundbreaking new product to protect babies

Walmart The Evenflo Advanced SensorSafe Embrace infant car seat.

Wal-Mart just announced a groundbreaking partnership that could potentially save babies’ lives.

The retailer signed a deal with infant equipment company Evenflo to sell a

$US149.88 car seat that will alert a driver when a baby is left in a car.

The Evenflo Advanced SensorSafe Embrace infant car seat

uses sensor technology in an innovative way.

The product features a chest clip on the baby’s car seat, which is synched with a wireless receiver that plugs into a driver’s dashboard.

If the chest clip is still buckled when the driver turns off the car, a ‘series of tones’ will sound, according to a press release.

This product could prevent one of the most tragic causes of babies’ deaths. Industry experts report that 40 children die every year from being left in a hot car, according to the New York Post.

The car seat can also alert a driver if the baby’s car seat becomes unbuckled for any reason during transit with its sensor technology.

Tones will sound within 30 seconds of the clip being unbuckled. The receiver plug can be connected to multiple chest clips for adults transporting more than one infant.

Wal-Mart The wireless receiver is synched with the chest clip on the Evenflo car seat.

“There are millions of cars in our parking lots every day and we put a challenge out to the industry. Evenflo stepped up with a first-of its kind product aimed at vehicular heat stroke,” said Diana Marshall, vice president for baby at Walmart, to the New York Post.

The seat fits infants

4-35 lbs, or up to 30″ in height, according to Evenflo.

Customers also don’t need to worry about potential effects of the transmitter signal on infants.

“It transmits an extremely brief, very low power signal no stronger than your car’s keyless remote entry. The transmissions are so brief that total transmission time in 2 hours of driving is less than one second,” according to Evenflo.

One potential drawback for some customers might be the fact that the SensorSafe receiver plug is only compatible with 2008 or newer gas/diesel equipped vehicles purchased in the U.S. or Canada.

As of now the product is completely sold out at Wal-Mart; however, users can sign up for product alert emails on Evenflo to receive updates on future availability.

