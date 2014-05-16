These Smaller Wal-Mart Stores Are The Future Of The Brand

Wal-Mart’s sales unexpectedly fell today.

But while overall foot traffic and sales were down, there was one bright spot — Wal-Mart’s Neighbourhood Market concept.

Sales at the markets were up an impressive 5%.

Wal-Mart has about 400 Neighbourhood Markets, compared with more than 3,300 Supercenters, notes Kyle Stock at Bloomberg Businessweek. The average store is about 20% the size of a Supercenter.

Big box stores are becoming irrelevant as Americans downsize and purchase big-ticket items like furniture and televisions online.

Wal-Mart’s marketplace concept focuses heavily on fresh produce and groceries. While traditional Wal-Mart stores are situated on large patches of land, the Neighbourhood Markets are primarily in urban areas.

Wal-Mart shared some photos of its new concept. Chances are, one will be coming to a neighbourhood near you in the future.

Here’s a Neighbourhood Market in California. Note how the store closely resembles a Whole Foods Market.

Here’s a more urban location, in Chicago.

The Neighbourhood Market includes ample “healthy” displays.

There’s also an emphasis on local and organic produce.

Wal-Mart is expanding the concept to more markets.

