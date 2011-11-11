THE MUSEUM THAT WAL-MART BUILT: Heiress Alice Walton's Paean To Art Opens Tomorrow

Photo: Crystal Bridges Museum

Tomorrow is opening day at Crystal Bridges Art Museum, the American art museum in Bentonville, Arkansas that was founded and funded by Alice Walton, billionaire heir to the vast Wal-Mart fortune.Walton, an avid art collector, has amassed a significant collection over the course of her lifetime. But instead of displaying them at one of the nation’s established art museums, she decided to build her own gallery in Bentonville, where Wal-Mart is headquartered.



The museum, designed by architect Moshe Safdie, is considered to be the nation’s most important art museum in a generation. And, funded by an $800 million endowment from Walton, it’s also one of the country’s wealthiest.

While it’s not known what the 201,000-square-foot space, with numerous galleries adjoined by bridges, cost to build, patrons will be spared the $10 admission thanks to a $20 million donation from Wal-Mart.

The inaugural exhibit, called “Celebrating the American Spirit,” will feature portraits and paintings that connote significant moments in the nation’s development, according to the Huffington Post.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.