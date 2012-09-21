Appeals Court Says It Was OK For Wal-Mart To Fire Cancer Patient For Smoking Pot

A federal appeals court ruled Wal-Mart doesn’t have to keep a pot-smoking cancer patient on staff just because Michigan allows medical marijuana.



Ex-Wal-Mart worker Joseph Casias says the retail giant fired him after he tested positive for pot, which a doctor prescribed for pain from sinus cancer and an inoperable tumour.

Casias says he lost his job despite never smoking pot at work or going there high.

While Casias was smoking pot in accordance with Michigan’s medical marijuana statute, the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the law doesn’t confer any responsibilities on private employers.

The medical marijuana law isn’t intended to “regulate private employment,” the court found, affirming the previous ruling that threw out his suit.

