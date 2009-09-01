Walmart Takes On Amazon And eBay With New Shopping Portal

Walmart is taking on Amazon with a new shopping portal, which includes about 1 million items from other vendors.



What’s the point? Like Amazon’s marketplace, Walmart will use its huge traffic firehose to act as a sales affiliate for other companies, while collecting a cut from handling the transaction. This will also help Walmart become a more complete shopping destination.

According to AP:

The online division of Wal-Mart Stores Inc. on Monday launched the addition to its Web site. The new items will come from vendors that include CSN Stores, Pro Team and eBags.

The additional vendors will expand Walmart’s offerings in the home, baby, apparel, sporting goods and toys categories. The company says it plans to add more vendors later.

Walmart has about half the reach as Amazon in the US. Walmart.com attracted 33 million unique U.S. visitors in July, versus 67 million for Amazon, according to Compete.

