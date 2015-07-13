Wal-Mart launches massive sale to rival Amazon's new 'Prime Day' that promises 'more deals than Black Friday'

Wal-Mart is launching a massive sale to rival Amazon’s new “Prime Day” — a day of shopping that will have “more deals than Black Friday,” according to the company.

The Wal-Mart sale, which includes more than 2,000 online exclusive discounts, starts Wednesday. That’s one day after Amazon’s “Prime Day.”

Starting Monday, Wal-Mart is also expanding its free shipping offer to orders costing at least $US35. (The free shipping offer was previously only available to orders of at least $US50).

In announcing its promotion, Wal-Mart blasted Amazon for offering “Prime Day” discounts only to customers with Prime memberships, which cost $US99 a year and offer free two-day shipping and other perks.

“We’ve heard some retailers are charging $US100 to get access to a sale,” Wal-Mart says in a blog post. “But the idea of asking customers to pay extra in order to save money just doesn’t add up for us. We’re standing up for our customers and everyone else who sees no rhyme or reason for paying a premium to save.”

Wal-Mart points out that its sale will be available to everyone, and will last 90 days as opposed to Amazon “Prime Day,” which is just 24 hours.

