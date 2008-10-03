Wal-Mart, KB Toys, Target Are Christmas Creeps, Starbucks Holds Out

Christmas Creep….it’s heeeere. And, just when we thought Halloween would save the economy. Usually we have to wait until November to get bombarded with holiday decorations and sales but not this year! In a Hail Mary to get things moving retailers are cutting prices and dusting off the Christmas decorations right now. Considering the holidays account for 20% of retail sales and, geez, who knows if anyone will have cash left by December, they’re thinking, Why not start the fun early?



Wal-Mart even did a 2008 Holiday Shopping Intentions Survey about it.

WSJ: More than half of American adults aged 18-24 plan to begin their Christmas shopping at least one month earlier this year while three in 10 mums shopping at Wal-Mart plan to get started a full three months earlier this year, the survey conducted for Wal-Mart showed.

Here’s what you can get for $10 toy-wise for the holidays at Wal-Mart, today.

Barbie and her dog, Tanner

Barbie Mariposa (a beautiful butterfly-winged Barbie)

Play-Doh Ice Cream Shop

Assorted Littlest Pet Shop VIPs

Hot Wheels Trick Tracks

Hot Wheels Beast Bash

Fur Real Newborn Animals

Tonka Light and Sound Vehicles

Doll Stroller

Backugan by Spinmaster

Others, like KB Toys, and Target, which said it will shop at competitors stores for toys during fall to ensure its prices are competitive, are getting their holidays on in October, too, but a big holdout is Starbucks. They’re apparently not busting out their holiday brews until November. (I guess they’re trying to get all the mileage out of the Pumpkin Spice Latte as possible.)

