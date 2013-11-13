Wal-Mart Is Kicking Off Black Friday Sales At 6 PM Thanksgiving Day

Wal-Mart is kicking off its Black Friday sales two hours earlier than last year, with the first of two major sales events starting at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

Customers who are waiting in designated lines at the start of each sales event — the second of which starts at 8 p.m. — will get major discounts on 21 items, including Apple iPad minis and 60-inch Vizio flat-screen televisions.

Outside of those two events, hundreds more items will go on sale at Wal-Mart once it opens its doors on Thanksgiving and then again at 8 a.m. on Black Friday.

Compared to last year, Wal-Mart will offer 65% more inventory on televisions and double the number of tablets available, the store said Tuesday.

“Black Friday is our day — our Super Bowl — and we’re ready to prove once again that no one does it better than Walmart,” Bill Simon, president and CEO of Walmart U.S, said in a release.

Find the full list of discounts here.

