This Statistic Shows How One Wal-Mart Ad Is Dominating Holiday Advertising

The advertising consumer research firm Ace Metrix said that Wal-Mart’s “Christmas Magic” ad promoting its partnership with the Salvation Army was the most successful ad of the holiday season.

Ace Metrix polls consumers and measures ads based on how viewers rate them in the categories of persuasion, likeability, information, attention, change, relevance, desire, and watchability. The “Christmas Magic” spot earned an Ace Score of 687 out of a possible 950, topping the 669 Ace Score of the No. 2 holiday ad, Reynolds’ “Cookie Magic.”

In addition to have the most effective ad, Wal-Mart has also been the most prolific television advertiser of the holiday season. Ace Metrix reports that the retail giant aired 40 unique pieces of holiday-themed creative work this year.

Ace Metrix found that like “Christmas Magic” is the best performing Wal-Mart ad since 2010, a fact it attributes in part to the philanthropic nature of the ad, which encourages people to donate a toy or coat to Salvation Army at their local Wal-Mart.

“While consumers have a tendency to reward philanthropic work, this holiday season saw more do-good creative at the top than ever before,” said Peter Daboll, Ace Metrix CEO. “What stands out in this year’s philanthropic effort is the authenticity of the brand to the cause. Walmart and Duracell are true to their brand while communicating the values of the season. In fact, many of the ads on this list are successful because they effectively impart values of family, giving and togetherness.”

Here’s Wal-Mart’s top-scoring ad:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

And here’s the complete list, ranked by Ace Score:

1. Walmart, “Christmas Magic“: 687

2. Reynolds, “Cookie Magic“: 669

3. Duracell, “Very Special Batteries“: 658

4. Pillsbury, “Make the Holidays Pop“: 655

5. IHOP, “Holiday Meal“: 654

6. USPS, “Holiday Delivering“: 653

7. Samsung, “It’s A Miracle“: 649

8. Kohl’s, “Christmas Surprise“: 639

9. Olive Garden, “Holiday Core Menu Lunch“: 637

10. Lowe’s, “It’s Easy“: 635

