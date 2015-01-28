Wal-Mart Heiress Worth $5 Billion Wants $90,000 For Damage To Her 'Cherished' Tree

AP Nancy Walton Laurie wants $US90,000 for a damaged tree.

Wal-Mart heiress Nancy Walton Laurie is suing a developer for allegedly damaging a “cherished” eucalyptus tree at her home in Los Angeles.

Walton Laurie, who is worth nearly $US5 billion, is seeking $US90,000 from developer Mohamed Hadid’s company for apparently traumatizing the tree, Curbed LA reports via the Beverly Hills Courier.

The company built a 200-foot-long retaining wall on a neighbouring property that “cut the roots to the family’s cherished eucalyptus tree, causing it severe damage and putting it at risk of falling over,” Walton Laurie claims in a summary judgement.

She wants Hadid’s company to remove the wall, in addition to paying damages.

Bruce Rudman, an attorney for Hadid, says the tree is perfectly healthy and that the retaining wall is in the exact same spot as a wall that it replaced, according to the Beverly Hills Courier.

“We have an arborist who says the tree is thriving, and at one point in time was suffering from the drought,” Rudman said.

Walton Laurie is the daughter of Bud Walton, who cofounded Wal-Mart with his brother, Sam Walton.

