In case you hadn’t realised just how dominant Wal-Mart is in the grocery report, just scope this table from JPM’s Charle’s Grom.



Of the top 25 markets, Wal-Mart is in the top 3 in 14 of them, and has a greater-than 15% share in at least 75 markets.

Photo: JPMorgan

