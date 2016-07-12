Walmart launches massive sale to rival Amazon's Prime Day, which promises 'more deals than Black Friday'

Walmart is trying to steal some fire from Amazon’s biggest shopping day of the year.

The retailer is kicking off a massive sale and offering free shipping on all online orders ahead of Amazon’s second annual Prime Day, a day of shopping that Amazon says has “more deals than Black Friday.”

Walmart’s free shipping offer starts Monday — the day before Prime Day — and lasts five days.

In preparation for Prime Day Walmart also rolled back prices on thousands of items last week including flat-screen televisions and outdoor furniture.

For example, Walmart cut the price of an $898 Panasonic 55″ 4K HDTV down to $500, shaved $200 off a

Coleman 15′ Above Ground Swimming Pool that was originally $399, and dropped the price of an outdoor furniture set from $97 to $75.

“We heard some customers might be waiting all the way until next Tuesday to save online,” Walmart said last week in a statement aimed at Amazon. “At Walmart, customers don’t have to wait to save money.”

Last year, Prime Day generated more sales for Amazon than Black Friday. The sales on Prime Day are only available to customers with Amazon Prime memberships, which cost $99 annually and offer free two-day shipping on millions of items.

Walmart also offers a membership program like Prime that offers free two-day shipping. Called ShippingPass, it costs $49 a year.

Walmart is promoting ShippingPass this month by offering a free month-long trial to new customers.

But Walmart has a long way to go before it catches up with Amazon. Walmart’s online sales were $13.7 billion in fiscal 2015. By comparison, Amazon’s online and electronic device sales in 2015 were $99.1 billion.

Here are some additional sales Walmart is offering to compete with Prime Day:

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.