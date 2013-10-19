Wal-Mart Employee Says He Was Fired After Trying To Stop Assault In Store Parking Lot

Former Michigan Wal-Mart employee Kristopher Oswald says he was fired after he tried to help a woman who was being assaulted in the store parking lot.

Oswald, 30, was sitting in his parked car around 2:30 a.m. during a break when he saw a man grabbing a woman, The Associated Press reports.

He asked the woman if she needed help and the alleged assailant began punching Oswald in the face. Two other men then joined in and began beating Oswald, according to The AP.

The fight was broken up when police arrived.

Wal-Mart store management later gave Oswald paperwork saying that he violated company policy and would be fired, WXYZ-TV reports.

“The last thing I expected was to not have a job,” he said.

A spokeswoman for Wal-Mart Stores Inc. confirmed to The AP that Oswald had been fired.

“We had to make a tough decision, one that we don’t take lightly, and he’s no longer with the company,” company spokeswoman Ashley Hardie said.

Wal-Mart has a policy meant to prevent workplace violence that bars employees from assaulting co-workers or confronting shoplifters.

Watch WXYZ-TV’s report:

